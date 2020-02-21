|
District Judge William "Bill" Ostlund
Jefferson - A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29th, at 2:00 PM at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Webster City with a reception to follow at the Webster City Links Golf Course. The family will greet friends prior to the service. Bill passed away January 29th at the Methodist Hospital in Des Moines at the age of 72.
Bill started his law practice in Jefferson in 1973 and also served as Greene County magistrate for 11 years. In 1994, he was appointed as a District Court Judge for the 2nd Judicial District of Iowa a position in which he served for 24 years.
Bill is survived by his son, Andy of Shawnee, KS. and daughter, Sarah Ostlund of Webster City.
Memorials are suggested to be given to The University of Iowa Center for Advancement, Iowa Law School Foundation, One West Park Road, Iowa City, IA 52242 with notation "Legal Clinic Fund".
