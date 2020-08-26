Dixie Downey
Indianola - Private family services for Dixie Lee Downey, 81, who passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at home, will be held at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial will follow services in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, IA.
Survivors include her husband, Dwight; children, David Downey, Dennis (Robyn) Downey, Penny (Scott) Riedel; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Larry Benedict, Tom (Margene) Kennedy. She is preceded in death by her parents Orval and Wilma Kennedy and brother Ronald "Butch" Kennedy.
Memorials may be given in her name to the American Diabetes Association. To view a complete obituary or to sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.