Dollie Mae "Pat" Bahr
Chariton - Dollie Mae (Pat) Bahr, the daughter of William and Dolly (Robison) Patterson was born April 16 1929 in Hocking, Iowa. Pat passed away July 19, 2019 at the Legacy Lodge Hospice in Chariton, Iowa at the age of 90 years.
Pat grew up in Chariton and graduated from Chariton High School. Pat married Joseph R. Bahr on September 23, 1951. They lived on a farm north of Lucas until 2014. They were happily married for 64 years raising four boys. Pat worked as a secretary at Lucas Elementary School, member of Eastern Star, and Lucas Presbyterian Church.
Pat was preceeded in death by her husband Joseph R. Bahr, parents William and Dolly Patterson, her siblings Adam (Virginia) Patterson, William (Gloria) Patterson, Jenny (Virgil) Thrasher, Jessie (Dick) Seeger, Margaret King.
Pat is survived by siblings Shirley (Dale) Wilson, Brother-in-law Leroy King, sons Robert (Anne) of Bar Harbor Maine, John (Dee) of Indianola, IA, Brian (Vickie) of Ames, IA, and Adam (Cindy) of Chariton, IA; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Legacy Lodge Hospice of Chariton.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 23, 2019