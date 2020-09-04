Dolly Sullivan

Dolly SullivanJohnston - Yvonne Claire Lessard Sullivan, 92, was reunited with the love of her life, Bob on Thursday, September 3, 2020.Dolly graduated from St. Catherine's College, St. Paul with a degree in education which led her to Lakeville, Minnesota. She met Bob while boarding at his aunt's house and the rest is history. Nine children in 11 years!Among her many traits that we will remember were her love of travel, decorating, crosswords and keeping a pulse on politics. Dolly's legacy of faith, unconditional love and humor will live on forever. She was a gracious woman who met anyone with a beautiful smile and a sparkle in her eyes. She was a sweet soul with a heart of gold and never let you forget that "she loves you more!"Dolly is survived by eight children. Julie (Patrick) Schulte, Michael (Stephanie) Sullivan, Carrie (Michael) Thrall, Clancy (Trish) Sullivan, Tim (Joan) Sullivan, Sarah (Paul) Duwelius, Nell (Dan) Duwelius, Matt (Ann) Sullivan, 24 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one sister, Maria Elena Rogers. She was preceded in death by Bob, daughter Laurie and sister Donna Kinney.We would like to thank Melissa Ford of Unity Point Home Hospice Care and her wonderful team for their loving care of Dolly.Memorial contributions may be made to Taylor House. We will celebrate Dolly at a later date.