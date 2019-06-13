|
Dolores Bentall
Waukee - Dolores Eileen Wenger Bentall passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on December 31, 1925 to J. Lloyd Wenger and Leah Hawbaker Wenger in Dallas County, IA and attended a one room school house and then Dallas Center HS and graduated from Minburn High School. Dolores married Donald Bentall on November 20, 1946, 6 months after he returned from serving overseas in WWII. She then began what she considered to be the most important job in the world, being a helpmate to her husband's farming operation and a mother.
Dolores was active in the church and loved the Lord. Her example of Christian love shone through her life and she is now in heaven with Jesus. She was an avid gardener, and she enjoyed Farm Bureau, Friendly Neighbors' Club, GT Club, Young at Heart Group, and playing cards with her friends at Legacy Pointe in Waukee. Her husband and she traveled with friends to Canada, Alaska, Florida, and Arizona. She will be remembered by many for her caring demeanor, warm heart and sparkling sense of humor. She valued the welfare of those she cared about above all else.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Bentall, as well as her parents, two brothers and a sister. She is survived by her children, Susan (Johnny) Kinney of Englewood, Florida and Stephanie (Darrel) Goodrich of Adel, Iowa, as well as four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00-11:00 AM followed by the service at 11:00 at Iles Brandt Chapel in Dallas Center, Iowa. Burial will be at the Dallas Center Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to New Hope E Free Church, Adel, Iowa. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019