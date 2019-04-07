|
|
Dolores (Casebolt) Bradshaw
Oceanside, CA. - Dolores (Casebolt) Bradshaw passed away March 14, 2019, in Oceanside, California, at age 90. Dolores was preceded in Death by her husband Jack, father Lloyd, mother Grace and sister Bernadeane.
Dolores Casebolt was born Feb. 15, 1929 in De Moines, Iowa. She grew up in Iowa and Arkansas, moving to San Francisco during WWII where her father worked in the shipyards. The family moved to San Diego after the war where Dolores met and married her first husband John Daniel Todd raising 4 sons. Her second husband, John Statlii Bradshaw passed away in 2010 after 38 years of marriage.
Dolores and Jack were great travelers and searchers of knowledge. Friends and family recall many an evening exploring experiences, places and ideas that formed the basis for their own intellect and those of their children and step children. Camping, skiing, folkdance and art were the backdrop for their work. After retirement from education and nursing, they purchased at 20-acre avocado ranch in San Marcos, CA, delighting grandchildren with more adventures from the hilltop ranch house.
Their memory is carried forward in our combined families of 7 children, 6 grandchildren and two greatgrandchildren. Intellect, service to others, travel and an independent mind are a small part of the legacy they have left for us.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019