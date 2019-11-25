|
|
Dolores June Rockey
Des Moines - On November 23, 2019, Dolores went to be with her Savior Jesus as she passed peacefully at Taylor House. She was born in Lovilia, Iowa, on April 5, 1930.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred (Nedderman) and Mike Onder; husbands, Jack Usher and Milo Rockey, Jr.; and brothers: Robert, Roger and Donald Onder.
Dolores is survived by her daughters, Robin (Jerold) Echer, Cathy Smith and Laurie Hicks; sons, Milo (Lisa) Rockey III and Scot Rockey; grandchildren, John Rockey, Ryan Rockey, Thomas Hicks, Tamara Smith and Lacey Echer; great-grandson, Leo Echer; sister, Margaret (Richard) Myres; brothers, Edward Onder and Richard Onder; numerous nieces and nephews; and best friend, Teresa Bishop.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at Valley View Village, 2571 Guthrie Ave, Des Moines.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Taylor House Hospice or the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Dolores.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019