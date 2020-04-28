|
Sister Dolores Marie McHugh, BVM
Dubuque - Sister Dolores Marie McHugh, BVM, 87, died April 24, 2020, at Caritas Center, Dubuque, Iowa.
She was the superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Des Moines, as well as education consultant and coordinator.
From 1984 -2000, Sister Dolores Marie served on the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation's leadership team, first as vice president and then eight years as president.
The Funeral Rite of Committal will be Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel cemetery. Mass on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel will be celebrated in her memory. The Sharing of Memories will be held at a future date.
She served as superintendent of schools and educational coordinator and consultant for the Diocese of Des Moines from 1975-1984.
She ministered as pastoral care coordinator at Mount Carmel in Dubuque. In earlier ministries, she was an elementary teacher at Presentation in Chicago; Incarnation and Holy Family in Glendale, Calif.; and St. Catherine in Kansas City, Mo., where she also was principal.
Sister Dolores served on the Board of Directors for Dubuque Bank & Trust and Clarke University in Dubuque. She received multiple awards in recognition of her excellence and leadership in education.
She was born on April 24, 1933, in Ambridge, Pa., to Michael Patrick and Mary Catherine Abbey McHugh. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1949, from St. Matthew Parish, Phoenix. She professed first vows on March 19, 1952, and final vows on July 16, 1957.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Patricia McClure, Margaret Huffman, and Eileen Navins; and brothers John and Frank McHugh. She is survived by a sister Dolores Falconer, of Plainfield, Ill.; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 70 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020