Dolores "Dede" Sinclair
Of Des Moines - Dolores "Dede" Sinclair, 94, died peacefully at her home on March 8, 2019, from complications related to Parkinson's Disease.
Dede was born December 6, 1924, to Mike and Mary (Calabrese) Rich in Des Moines. She was a lifelong "Southsider" and graduated from Lincoln High School. She went to work for Meredith Printing Corporation right out of high school, where she formed numerous lifelong friendships. On November 27, 1946, Dede met the love of her life, Bob Sinclair, at the wedding of Phyllis and Warren "Stub" Sinclair, where Bob was the best man and she was a close friend of Phyllis. Dede and Bob were married on October 2, 1948, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children.
Bob, family, and friends were the three most important things in Dede's life. She was an amazing mother and an extremely loyal friend. Dede loved socializing with her huge network of friends and traveling all over the world. A couple of the most memorable trips were white river rafting on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon when she was 68 years old and a trip to Greece, including the Greek Isles. Their love of travel has been instilled in their children and grandchildren.
Dede's standard responses of "Let me think about it" and "I don't believe so" as well as her love of chocolate are legendary within the family.
Dede had been a member of Christ the King Catholic Church since 1953.
Dede is survived by her children, Dawn (Ross Hoerchler) Sinclair and Mike (Mary Durand) Sinclair; grandchildren, Matthew (Samantha) Sinclair and Brett (Laura Hakel) Sinclair; greatgrandchildren, Sawyer Sinclair and Ava Sinclair; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and extended family members across the United States.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Bob; sister, Frances Rich; and brother, Sammy Rich.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street. Dede will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Christ the King Church or St. Joseph's Indian School.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Angels in the Home, Hearts in Home Care, and Wesley Life Hospice for their caring, compassion, and professionalism in assisting Dede in her final journey and for the support given to the family.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019