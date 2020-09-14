1/1
Dolores Stockwell
Dolores Stockwell

Des Moines - Dolores, age 91, a fighter to the end, passed away surrounded by her family on September 12, 2020 at Taylor House in Des Moines. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, with a Rosary recited at 7, at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Des Moines.

Dolores was born March 29, 1929 in Des Moines to Mike and Sophia Moses. She was a graduate of East High School. She retired after working in the payroll department at Firestone.

Dolores enjoyed gambling, gossip, and her grandkids (and probably in that order!) She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Dolores is remembered by her sons, Clifford and Jeff Stockwell; grandchildren, Sara (Brett) Ries and Clifford Stockwell; great-grandson, Nash; and other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; and brother, Joe.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
