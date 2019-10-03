|
Dominic Anthony Reidburn
Des Moines, Iowa - Dominic Reidburn, age 16, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Dominic was born on December 28, 2002 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dominic was a junior at East High School and known by many as a multi-sport varsity athlete. He had a passion for playing football, baseball, wrestling and running track. Dominic enjoyed volunteering with the East Youth Football Club, where he mentored many young players. Above everything, Dominic loved his family. He was a true mama's boy, Nana's boy and a papa's boy all wrapped into one. He had an amazing strength and faith in God.
Those left to cherish his memory will include his loving mother, Mandy Reidburn; siblings, Braydon (Ilira), Kyla and Jovanny; nana & papa, Marsha and Butch; aunts and uncles, Ron (Pam) and Jamie; niece, Braylee and her sibling that's on the way; cousins, Rachel, Richie, Ben, Justice, Katabri and Izzy; father & step-mother, Calvin (Shae); siblings, Gaven, Amiah, Shaelyn, C.J., and Keely; and other loving relatives and many special friends.
Dominic was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and other beloved family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th St SW., Altoona, followed by visitation of friends and family until 7:00 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the family in memory of Dominic.
