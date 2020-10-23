Dominick Meyer
Ankeny - Dominick Leland Meyer, born November 16, 2018, lost his fight with Biliary Atresia disease and went to live with the Lord on October 22, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, IA to loving parents, Nick and Ashley Meyer. Dominick no longer has to endure any more doctor appointments or pokes and is pain free.
Dominick is survived by his parents; paternal grandparents, Alicia and Danny Meyer of Newton; maternal grandparents, Randy and Melanie Ewalt of Marshalltown; aunt, Brooke Meyer of Newton; uncle, Austin Ewalt of Marshalltown; maternal great-grandparents, Keith and JoAnn Noack, and Carol and Dave Ewalt of Marshalltown; and paternal great-grandma, Betty Ellis of Newton;
Jesus said to them, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these." Mark 10:14.
Visitation will be held at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd.) from 4-6 p.m. with a funeral to follow at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in loving memory of Dominick.
Obituary online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com