Dominick Meyer
2018 - 2020
Dominick Meyer

Ankeny - Dominick Leland Meyer, born November 16, 2018, lost his fight with Biliary Atresia disease and went to live with the Lord on October 22, 2020. He was born in Des Moines, IA to loving parents, Nick and Ashley Meyer. Dominick no longer has to endure any more doctor appointments or pokes and is pain free.

Dominick is survived by his parents; paternal grandparents, Alicia and Danny Meyer of Newton; maternal grandparents, Randy and Melanie Ewalt of Marshalltown; aunt, Brooke Meyer of Newton; uncle, Austin Ewalt of Marshalltown; maternal great-grandparents, Keith and JoAnn Noack, and Carol and Dave Ewalt of Marshalltown; and paternal great-grandma, Betty Ellis of Newton;

Jesus said to them, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these." Mark 10:14.

Visitation will be held at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd.) from 4-6 p.m. with a funeral to follow at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in loving memory of Dominick.

Obituary online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
OCT
27
Service
06:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
1 entry
October 23, 2020
My heart aches for you! All my love and prayers!
Debby Williams
Coworker
