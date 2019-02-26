|
Don Banker
Des Moines - Don Banker, 76, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home. He was born to Harold and Helen Banker. He loved fishing and hunting, and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Harold Blackford, wife Georgia, sons Mike and Mark, and sister Cinda. Those left to cherish his memory are the mother of his children Judy Banker, children Tony (Sherri), Kim (Gary) Finn, Terry (Charlene), Dawn (Jeff) Cowie, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, siblings Lanny (Rita), Dennis, Steve (Dawn), and many other family members and friends.
According to Don's wishes, he was cremated and the family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made in Don's name to Wildwood Hills Ranch.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 26, 2019