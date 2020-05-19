|
Don Day
Runnells - Don Day, 78, of Runnells passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Prairie Vista Village in Altoona following a lengthy illness. A private family service will be held on Friday May 22, 2020 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, followed by a burial at Canfield Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Donald Lloyd Day was born in Garden Grove on July 25, 1941, to Oscar and Hazel (Helton) Day. He graduated from Winterset High School. He married Nancy (Wedemeyer) Day in 1963 and recently celebrated 57 years of marriage. In 1977, they moved to their current acreage in Runnells. Don enjoyed the time he got to spend with his family and friends, raising and showing Appaloosa horses, drinking coffee with his buddies every Saturday morning, and most importantly watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting and school activities. He served in the Army National Guard after high school and retired from Interstate Bakery in 1998 after 31 years of service. After retirement, he worked part-time for Auto Body Supply, a business owned by his wife.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by three children: Kim Norris of Phoenix, AZ, Pam (Chuck) Host of Altoona, and Kevin (Lisa) Day of Maxwell; one brother Max (Joyce) of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren: Erica Norris (Josh Curran), Kelsie (Garrett) Christensen, Andrew (Abby) Host, Tyler (Jenna) Norris, Morgan Day, and Marshall Day; three great-grandchildren, Nolan Christensen, Aria Christensen, and Hazel Host.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Clifford Day, Junior Day, Lester (Margaret) Day, Dorothy (Richard) Cassidy, Neal Day, and Helen (Ray) Loy.
Special thanks to Prairie Vista Village in Altoona and St. Croix Hospice in Ankeny. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Croix Hospice or a .
Published in Des Moines Register from May 19 to May 20, 2020