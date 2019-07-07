Services
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Hanlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Hanlin


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Hanlin Obituary
Don Hanlin

Windsor Heights - Don L. Hanlin passed away on July 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.

Funeral services will be Monday at 1:30 pm at the Westover Funeral home with visitation starting at 12:30 pm, burial with military honors will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Don is survived by his wife Marge, (I Loved Him So Very Much) and a daughter Patti Newcomb. Don worked for many years at the D.O.T, Des Moines Schools, and West Des Moines Schools, Paratransit, and Job services of Iowa. Don loved his old cars, especially his 1951 Mercury.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now