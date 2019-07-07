|
Don Hanlin
Windsor Heights - Don L. Hanlin passed away on July 1, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston.
Funeral services will be Monday at 1:30 pm at the Westover Funeral home with visitation starting at 12:30 pm, burial with military honors will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Don is survived by his wife Marge, (I Loved Him So Very Much) and a daughter Patti Newcomb. Don worked for many years at the D.O.T, Des Moines Schools, and West Des Moines Schools, Paratransit, and Job services of Iowa. Don loved his old cars, especially his 1951 Mercury.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 7, 2019