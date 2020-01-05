Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Karunasekera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Jackson Karunasekera


1940 - 2020
Don Jackson Karunasekera Obituary
Don Jackson Karunasekera

West Des Moines - Don Jackson Karunasekera, 79, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. until service time at McLaren's.

Jackson "Jacky" was born May 31, 1940 in Kalutara, Sri Lanka, youngest son of Steven and Meraya Karunasekera. He did his undergraduate studies at the University of Ceylon (Peradeniya, Sri Lanka 1959-1962). He completed his Masters in Economics at Leeds University (UK 1971-1973) with distinction, and his PhD in Economics at Cornell University (New York 1974-1978). Jackson subsequently worked as an economist at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London UK (1978-2000) until his retirement. Following his retirement, he enjoyed traveling and being with family and friends. In 2013, he and his wife Mani, decided to relocate to Des Moines, IA to be close to his daughter, Indunil, and her family.

Jackson is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years Mani, daughter Indunil, grandchildren Anushi and Ryan, sisters Chandra and Menike, brother-in-law Nihal (Vijayanthi), sisters-in-law Swarna (Dayananda) and Kanthi (Gamini). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Jackson was preceded in death by his beloved son, Thusitha, parents, sisters Sumana and Pitaseeli, brother Cyril, brother-in-law Asoka, and sister-in-law Mangalika.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
