Don Marek


1927 - 2020
Don Marek

Clive - Donald W. "Don" Marek was born on November 16, 1927 in Crete, Nebraska to L. Paul and Gladys (Kerst) Marek. He passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Deerfield Skilled Nursing in Urbandale, Iowa. Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leo, and sister Ellen. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, children, Scott, Celeste Goodrich (Dennis), Kathleen Johnson (Lynn), and Jim (Sue), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a future date. For the full obituary please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020
