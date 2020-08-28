Don Peitzman



Don Peitzman, beloved father and brother, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 20, 2020 in Lone Tree, Colorado. He was born and raised in Des Moines, graduating from East High. He attended Iowa State University where he met Pam Daale, who he married in 1991. After graduation, Don worked as a reporter/photographer for Tri-County Times in Slater, Iowa and as an editor, reporter and photographer for Urbandale News. Pam's job as a meteorologist took them to Denver, Colorado in 1993. While in Colorado, Don worked as a reporter/photographer and editor for several community newspapers until creating his business, Wow Photoz and Video, which he managed until his death.



Don was a devoted father who was very involved in his children's lives, especially after Pam's death in 2004. He encouraged his son's participation in Boy Scouts and was especially proud when Logan earned the honor of Eagle Scout. Don shared his love of photography with his daughter, Taryn, and supported her interest in videography as well as still photography.



Don is survived by his children, Taryn, of Breckenridge, Colorado and Logan, of Parker, Colorado, and his siblings, David (Elaine) Peitzman, of Ankeny, and Christine Dusenbery, of Des Moines. Additional survivors include in-laws, Eric (Tami) Daale, of Clovis, New Mexico, and Lisa (Duane) Drost of Sibley, Iowa, parents-in-law, Lucy and Wilbur Daale, of Hawarden, as well as James (Whitney) Peitzman of Ankeny, Lyssa (Kurt) Hoffmann of Urbandale, and Brian Dusenbery of Waukee.



Don was preceded in death by his wife, Pam, his parents, John & Judale Peitzman, & brother-in-law, Dan Dusenbery. Memorial services will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store