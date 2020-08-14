Don R. Mullan
Ankeny, Iowa - Don passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Mill Pond in Ankeny, Iowa at the age of 98. My Father always said why do all the obituaries say "they passed away peacefully". I will not say that his passing was peaceful. It was from a broken heart, when the love of his life Wanda Mullan passed away from Covid-19 on June 10, 2020 after 73 years of marriage. It would have been 74 years on August 21, 2020.
Don Rae Mullan was born on March 17, 1922 in Manchester, Iowa to Gene H. Mullan and Olla L. Peyton. In his teens Don was an avid golfer with several tournaments and records in Iowa to his name. When World War II came, he enlisted and was in the US Army Combat Infantry as a sergeant (1942-46). Don was awarded 2 Bronze Stars during his service in the South Pacific. Upon his return he married Wanda Marie Smith in 1946. Don contracted polio and recovered, but did not remain the dedicated golfer he had been before. They lived in Manchester until 1972 after which they moved to Des Moines, Iowa. In Des Moines, Don worked as a merchandizer for J.C. Penney for 25 years. Don and Wanda were absolutely devoted to each other, even when Wanda suffered from dementia in her later years. One of Don's favorite things in his time in the nursing home was being able to go on a Life Flight to Washington, DC. He finally received some recognition for his service after all these years. He told me of arriving home on a train after the end of the War in the Pacific, and walking down the middle of the street in Manchester alone with no one to greet him. Don was always willing to help others, and maintained a wonderful joyful, caring, and joking manner. Don remained sharp of wit and mind up to Wanda's passing. He was the best and most honorable father anyone could wish for!
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda; his parents, Gene H. Mullan and Olla L. Peyton; his brother, William (or Bill) Mullan; and his nephew, Terry Mullan.
Don is survived by his son, Mark (Eileen) Mullan; nephews, Steve and Brian Mullan and their families; and many in-laws and their families.
A very special thanks again goes to the staff and caregivers at Mill Pond in Ankeny, Iowa for their compassionate care for my parents since 2011. They have remained brave in the face of this pandemic and continued to provide care to all their residents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mill Pond in appreciation of their care and in recognition of my parents.