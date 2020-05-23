|
Don R. Rasmussen
Waukee - Donald Roger Rasmussen, age 85, of Waukee, Iowa died Friday May 22, 2020 in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope on Wednesday, with burial following at Resthaven Cemetery.
Donald Roger Rasmussen was born July 19, 1934 in Bremer, Iowa the son of Lester and Augusta (Bryhl) Rasmussen. Growing up, Don was baptized and confirmed at the Warren Evangelical United Brethren church.
Don went to school in Waverly, Iowa and after graduation attended Iowa State University for two years prior to joining a miscellaneous metals fabricating company in the state of Iowa where he met his wife, Charlotte. Don was united in marriage to Charlotte Mae Bonde on December 4, 1960. In 1972 he went into business with Marion Marks, as co-founder and President of Ra-Mark Industries in Dexter Iowa. In 1973 Don and Charlotte moved to Dexter where they raised their three children, Laura, Lisa and Gary. Over the next 20 years he took pride in building a successful business which provided miscellaneous metals in the construction of many local landmarks including Valley West Mall and the Des Moines Botanical Center, among others. In 1985 Don and Charlotte moved to an acreage where they built the home they would live in for the next 30 years. During those years Don retired and spent time with Charlotte and family traveling, boating, maintaining the acreage on his John Deere tractor, family games of croquet, and more. In recent years Don and Charlotte moved to Waukee where they enjoyed time playing cards and various other board games when visiting with family. Don and Charlotte enjoyed daily devotions, spirited cribbage games, bird watching and Iowa State sporting events.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 years, Charlotte; daughter, Laura (Bill) Bruder; daughter, Lisa (John) Holtorf; son, Gary (Michelle) Rasmussen; brother Roger Rasmussen; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; extended family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Lester Elmo Rasmussen and Augusta Victoria Bryhl; and sister-in-law Judy Rasmussen.
The family requests memorials be sent to Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, Iowa in memory of Don Rasmussen.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 23 to May 24, 2020