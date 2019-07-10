Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bybee & Davis Funeral Home
Knoxville, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Knoxville - A Funeral service for Don Rodgers, age 93 of Knoxville, will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, in Knoxville, IA. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home, also in Knoxville. Memorials may be made to the Knoxville City Fire Department or to the Knoxville Heritage Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

"Donnie" was lifelong Marion County resident and worked as a banker for 70 yrs when he retired from Wells Fargo at the age of 90. He served his community and his customers happily throughout his life. He was a loving husband and father to his family.

Survivors include his wife of 72 yrs, Marie; children: Donna (Tom) Jackson of Ames, IA; Dixie (Tom) Prast of Livermore, CA; Kevin (Cris) Rodgers of Gravois Mills, MO; and Randy (Kelly) Rodgers of Ames, IA; and 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019
