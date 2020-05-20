|
Don Rogers
Carlisle - Don Clyde Rogers, 89, passed away on February 21, 2020 at the Carlisle Care Center in Carlisle, IA.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A family visitation was held on February 23, 2020.
A Celebration of Life is tentatively being planned; time and place is pending.
A private burial will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines, IA. on what would have been Don's 90th Birthday.
Full obituary can be found online at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 24, 2020