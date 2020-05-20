Services
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Rogers Obituary
Don Rogers

Carlisle - Don Clyde Rogers, 89, passed away on February 21, 2020 at the Carlisle Care Center in Carlisle, IA.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A family visitation was held on February 23, 2020.

A Celebration of Life is tentatively being planned; time and place is pending.

A private burial will be held on Monday June 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Des Moines, IA. on what would have been Don's 90th Birthday.

Full obituary can be found online at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -