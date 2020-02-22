|
|
Don William Ott
Ankeny - Donald "Don" William Ott, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Ankeny, Iowa. He was born on June 17, 1936 in St. Lucas, Iowa. Donald was John and Margaret (Kuennen) Ott's oldest son of eight children. He was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic faith. He attended St. Luke Catholic High School and graduated in 1954.
On June 17, 1958 (Don's 22nd birthday), he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Doris, at St. Luke Catholic Church in St. Lucas, Iowa. Together they were blessed with nine children: Denise, Dennis, David, Deanne, Donna, Diane, Debra, Danelle, and Danette; and 19 grandchildren.
Don was a member of Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. He became a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus in 1958, became a fourth-degree member in 1968 and is an honorary life member.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Doris Ott; his children, Denise (Tim) Simpkins of Ankeny, IA, Dennis (Sharon) Ott of Ankeny, IA, David (Diane) Ott of Ankeny, IA, Deanne Ryan of Bradenton, FL, Donna (Tim) Osman of Kenosha, WI, Diane (Steve) Hustedt of Ames, IA, Debra (Johnny) Moller of Des Moines, IA, Danelle (Bob) Rutledge of Longmont, CO, and Danette (Jonathan Curtin) Ott of Santa Barbara, CA; and his grandchildren, Shanna & Wil Simpkins, Dylan & Danielle Ott, Dallas Ott, Clayton & Sable Ryan, Daphne Osman, Halei, Sydney, Tate, Dane, Trent & Emmy Hustedt, Cameron & Kaleb Randel, and Drew & Eden Rutledge. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret Ott; brother, Steve Ott; son-in-law, Cliff Ryan; and granddaughter, Dyamond Ott.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 East 1st Street, Ankeny, Iowa. Family will be greeting friends 5PM - 7PM Thursday, February 27, 2020. A 7PM prayer service to follow at OLIH.
Memorials in Don's honor may be directed to Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church Foundation, 510 East 1st Street, Ankeny, Iowa 50021.
Online condolences are welcome at Dyamondmemorial.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020