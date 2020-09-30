1/1
Dona Dian Willemsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dona Dian Willemsen

Dona Dian Willemsen died peacefully on September 22, 2020, in Houston, TX at the age of 73 after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Dona was born on June 9, 1947, in Des Moines, IA where she grew up with her parents, Lyle and Ruth Niswander, and her brother David. Dona graduated from Luther College in 1968 and married classmate John Willemsen in the same year. They raised their three children at their home in Elkhart, IA. As a mother, Dona left an indelible mark on her children with her creativity, love and humor.

The family enjoyed many adventures together, most especially annual trips to Northern Minnesota and later on the beautiful beaches in Culebra, Puerto Rico. A shared dream to own a cabin in Northern Minnesota brought Dona and John to International Falls, MN in 2004. Creating lasting memories was important to Dona. She devoted her heart and soul to bringing her family together. Dona also cherished her friendships with old friends and new.

Her greatest and most enduring accomplishment will be the love she passed along to her children and grandchildren. Dona is preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Ruth Niswander. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Willemsen of International Falls, MN; her son Pete Willemsen of Duluth, MN and wife Renee; her son Matt Willemsen of Mankato, MN and wife Renee; and her daughter Emily Triantaphyllis of Houston, TX and husband Christian; eight grandchildren: Max, Colin, Ella, Hannah, August, Vivian, Johnny, and Frances; and brother David Niswander of Des Moines, IA and wife Becky Sue Johnson.

A gathering to celebrate Dona's life is planned for a later date in Des Moines and International Falls.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved