Donald Alfred Buck
Donald Alfred Buck, born May 4, 1925, reunited with the love of his life December 22, 2019. Donald is survived by his six children, Marilyn, Roger, Dean, Norman, Larry and Lise and their families. Donald was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth Ann Buck on November 25, 2015, and his great grandson, Treyton Dean Robinson. Services will be held Monday, January 6. More details can be found on www.mitchellfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019