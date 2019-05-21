|
|
Donald Baustian
Ames - The Rev. Donald E. Baustian, 87, of Ames, IA died Saturday morning, 18 May, 2019. He is survived by his wife Beverly Kaiser Baustian of Ames, three children and three grandchildren: Anne Ruybal (Joseph Castle Rock, CO Zackery); Gregory Baustian (Jennifer Maple City, MI); Teresa Balsley (Ames, IA Samuel and Taylor).
Don grew up in Davenport, IA and graduated from Davenport High School. He attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI), Augustana College, Rock Island, IL, (A.B. Phi Beta Kappa), General Theological Seminary of the Episcopal Church in New York City, where he received a Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree with honors in Bible. He later pursued advanced studies in New Testament at both General and Union Theological Seminaries, Woodstock College and Fordham University.
Fr. Baustian was ordained deacon and priest in 1957. He and Beverly were married in Waterloo, IA on June 15, 1957. Fr. Baustian served in three locations in Iowa and Little Rock, AR, before he and Beverly joined the faculty of the Theological Seminary of the Diocese of Haiti. Upon returning to the USA, Fr. Don served as vicar in Camden, Hope and Magnolia, AR. He retired from active pastoral ministry in 1997. After retiring, he served a five year term as North American Warden of the International Order of Saint Luke the Physician. The Baustians moved to Northcrest Community, Ames, IA in 2013.
After cremation, ashes are to be interred at a later date. Friends and family are asked to pray for the repose of Donald Baustian's soul at their own church services next Sunday. Memorials may be given to Food for the Poor 6401 Lyons Rd Coconut Creek, FL 33097-9005 and/or Bethlehem Ministry P.O. Box 48387 Athens, GA 30604-8387.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 21, 2019