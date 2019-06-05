|
|
Donald Evans Biddle, 82, passed away on June 2, 2019 at Adel Acres Nursing Home in Adel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 7 at St. John's Catholic Church in Adel. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Waukee Cemetery.
Don was born April 9, 1937 in Des Moines to Claude and Ruth Biddle. He worked most of his career as a pressman for the Des Moines Register and owned a farm where he raised livestock. Don was very involved in his church and enjoyed teaching CCD. Don loved fishing, ice cream and most of all spending time with his family. He was a kind, generous and just man.
Don is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice; son, Troy Biddle; step son, Tom (Diane) Finley; son-in-law, Toby Reese; brother, Bob (Maxine) Biddle; grandchildren, Michael Biddle and Kelly Biddle; step grandchildren, Alivia Reese, Brenton Reese and Danielle Finley; and great-grandchildren, Connor Sanger, Mia Sanger and Brynlee Reese. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Todd Biddle; and step daughter, Kimberly Finley Reese.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic Church in Adel or Basilica of St. John in Des Moines. Online condolences may be expressed at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 5 to June 6, 2019