Donald Bowlin



Des Moines - Donald James Bowlin, 74, passed away on May 26, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Hospital.



Donald was born on October 17, 1945 to Charlie and Dortha Bowlin in Truro, Iowa.



He is survived by his wife, Jane Bowlin; daughters, Debra (Randy) Stonehocker and Michelle Wicker; brother, Dennis (Judy) Bowlin; grandchildren, Timothy Stonehocker, Alicia (Matthew) Weiss, Anthony Corigliano, Jeremy (Melissa) Stonehocker, and Brooke Wicker; great-grandchildren, Emery Stonehocker, Michael Stonehocker, Brayden Stonehocker, Lincoln Weiss and one expected in August.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Darell Bowlin.



A public visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, with a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Elm Grove Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Donald.









