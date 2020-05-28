Donald Bowlin
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Bowlin

Des Moines - Donald James Bowlin, 74, passed away on May 26, 2020 at Iowa Methodist Hospital.

Donald was born on October 17, 1945 to Charlie and Dortha Bowlin in Truro, Iowa.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Bowlin; daughters, Debra (Randy) Stonehocker and Michelle Wicker; brother, Dennis (Judy) Bowlin; grandchildren, Timothy Stonehocker, Alicia (Matthew) Weiss, Anthony Corigliano, Jeremy (Melissa) Stonehocker, and Brooke Wicker; great-grandchildren, Emery Stonehocker, Michael Stonehocker, Brayden Stonehocker, Lincoln Weiss and one expected in August.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Darell Bowlin.

A public visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, with a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Donald.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
1
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Elm Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved