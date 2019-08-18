|
|
Donald "Donnie" Brooks
Nevada - Donald "Donnie" Brooks, 69, of Nevada, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Polk City Nursing and Rehab in Polk City.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A celebration of life service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery in Nevada.
Donnie was born November 19, 1949, in Ames the son of Mervin and Virginia (Heitkamp) Brooks. He graduated from Nevada High School in 1968 then enlisted in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1971. Donnie was united in marriage to Pamela Kay Gioffredi on March 7, 1981, in Des Moines. He worked 15 years for John Deere in Ankeny, retiring in 2019. He was a member of the William F. Ball Legion Post #48 in Nevada and the I.A.M. Union Local #254.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Pam of Nevada; his children: Heather Pickett of Ankeny, Kirstin (Adam) Fett of Nevada, Jeremy (Anna) Brooks of Berlin, Germany and Mike (Izzie) Brooks of Ankeny; his sister, Linda (Gary) Brooks of Ankeny; his brothers: Loren (Mary) Brooks of Nashville, TN and Kevin (Chris) Brooks of Slater; his grandchildren: Seth (Danielle) Kenne, Jordan (Jeremy) Kenne, Halle Brooks, Jakob Peterson, Gabe Kenne, Kane Brooks, Tate Fett, Liam Brooks, Sully Fett, Mac Fett and Matilda Brooks; and his great-granddaughter, Karlee Kenne. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ron Brooks and a nephew, Sean Brooks.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019