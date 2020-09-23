Donald Burgan
Des Moines - Donald Merle Burgan passed away at Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa at the age of 90. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, at 2 pm with a visitation beginning one hour prior at Grandview Park Funeral Home. Don and his wife Helen moved to hospice on July 3, 2020, in their effort to "always be together". Helen passed away on July 12, 2020, and Don peacefully left his earthly body on September 21, 2020, to be with Helen once again.
Don was born on March 2, 1930, in a farm house in Northwest Clarke County to Ralph and Mina (Thurman) Burgan. He graduated from Murray High School and later graduated from AIB with a degree in accounting. In 1950, he married Clella Loomis and during their marriage, they were blessed with two children, Diana Lynn and Randall Mark. After Clella's untimely passing in 1967, Don met and ultimately married Helen Halverson in 1969; a few years later, they welcomed a daughter, Melissa Dawn.
Don was a proud Army veteran who served his country while stationed in Germany during the Korean War. The bulk of Don's career was spent working for First Insurance Finance Company where he was the CEO for a number of years. He retired from FIFC after 37 years of service. He also served as an officer on the board of directors with TruBank for many years.
Don made a commitment to serve the Lord as a teenager and was a man of immeasurable faith. He trusted God through each step of his life, and was an unyielding prayer warrior. He selflessly devoted his time and talents to his church, First Church of God. He served in a variety of ways over the years most notably serving as the church treasurer for more than three decades.
Don enjoyed spending time with family; watching a good ball game, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes; eating a good home cooked meal, always followed by dessert; and working and fishing on his farmland in southern Madison County. He could often be found reading and studying his bible, reviewing an atlas or scouring a dictionary to increase his knowledge of the world around him. He had a good natured spirit, a quirky sense of humor, and he enjoyed a good laugh. In the last several years, riding both his Farmall and John Deere tractors in local parades and tractor rides brought him great joy.
Donald Merle will be greatly missed by his children, Diana (Darrell) Ocheskey of Des Moines, Iowa; Randy (Lori) Burgan of Wimauma, Florida; and Melissa Slater (Nichole Michels) of Des Moines, Iowa; his grandchildren, Tasara (Chet) Hamilton; Becca (Nate) Burglewski; Brian (Anita) Ocheskey; Sarah and Mark Burgan; Shelby and Caleb Slater; his great grandson, Max Hamilton; siblings, Iola Seekins of Marion, Indiana and Virgil (Mary) Burgan of Altoona, Iowa.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mina; his brother Gerald; his first wife of 17 years, Clella and most recently his wife of 51 years, Helen.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Valley View Village, Hospice of the Midwest, and EveryStep Kavanagh House. They all showed great care and compassion with Don and we could not be more grateful.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Church of God, 4201 E. Douglas, Des Moines IA 50317 or EveryStep Kavanagh House, 3000 Easton Blvd., Des Moines, IA 50317. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
