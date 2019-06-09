|
|
Donald C. Carano
Salem, NH - January 02, 1931 - June 01, 2019
Donald D.C. Carano of Salem, NH passed away Saturday June 01, 2019, at the home of his daughter and son in law. D.C. was born on January 02, 1931 in Youngstown Ohio. He was a 1949 graduate of Hubbard High School. He attended Ohio University and served two years in the United States Marine Corps, where he was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant. He married his beloved wife, Madeleine Lombardo on February 25, 1952, and shared 64 years of marriage. D.C. had a long and rewarding career in Financial Services with Dial/Norwest Financial. He enjoyed reading biographies, home building, taking care of his lawn, and working on and driving his 1931 Pierce Arrow automobile. Don was a devoted care giver to his wife, Madeleine who passed away in 2016 after a long battle with Lewy Body Demenita. In the last several years of his life he worked tirelessly with Dr. Terry Bennett of Rochester, New Hampshire. They were instrumental in getting the use of an off label drug to help many people with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
D.C. is survived by his daughter Lori and her husband, Christopher Dow, and by his daughter Lane Carano and Alan Miller. He is also survived by his sons, Michael Carano and his wife Barbara Carano, Jeff Carano and his wife Kathy Carano, and Patrick Carano, as well as, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his much loved sister Dorothy Brown of Youngstown, Ohio. Don was the son of the late Archie and Adeline Sauline Carano. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife Madeleine, his beloved daughter Lynn Carano, and his brother Robert Carano.
Visitation for family and friends took place Wednesday June 05, 2019 at the Dewhirst and Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Methuen Ma., immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church, Methuen, Ma. Entombment was at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Donald Carano, to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit Don's tribute page at www.dewhirstbolesfuneral.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 9, 2019