Donald Clair Warner
Johnston - Donald Clair Warner, 90, died on February 23, 2020 after recently suffering a stroke at his home. Don was employed for many years as a supervisor at the Delavan Manufacturing Company. Don is survived by his children, Charyl Morgan, Mike Warner, Bill (Peggy) Warner, Debbie Warner, and Neal (Jill) Smith, his daughters-in-law Barbara Bennett and Sue Warner, his grandchildren Wendy Morgan, Dawn (Matt) Reber, John (Emily) Warner, Blake (Jessica) Mikesell, Tyler Mikesell, and his great-grandchildren, Callie and Maggie Reber, and Ellie Mikesell. Don was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 62 years, Barbara, his sister Rosella, and his son Craig. There will be a private family interment.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020