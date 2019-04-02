Services
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
(641) 774-2918
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Pierschbacher Funeral Home
914 Roland Avenue
Chariton, IA 50049
Lucas - Funeral services for Donald Crawford, 86, will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Norwood Cemetery.

Don passed away on March 30, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Frances Crawford; daughters: Debbie (Randy) Foster and Lisa Crawford; four grandchildren: Brandt (Lindsay) Foster, Alex (Kayla) Foster, Sydney Elson (PJ Frederick), and Lydia Elson; three great grandchildren: Crawford Foster, Hayes Foster, and Vivienne Foster; a half-sister, Carol (Dave) Peregoy; sister-in-law, Rosemary Hochstein; and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brice and Berniece Hass Crawford.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019
