|
|
Donald Dean Carlson
Madrid - Donald Dean Carlson, 83, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at his home in Madrid.
Don was born October 9, 1935 in Sheldahl, Iowa to Emmett and Irene (Sydnes) Carlson. He attended Sheldahl School and as all teenage boys, scooped the loop in Madrid where he met Dualla McClelland, and for her, he became the love of her life. They married in 1954, made their home in Madrid, and raised their three children there: Robert, Kimberly, and Timothy.
Don was an arc welder and was employed by Ford Implement Co. in Des Moines until the plant closed and moved to Michigan. He then worked for the City of Madrid until he retired in 1991.
For many years, Don and Dualla enjoyed riding their Harley, especially to Sturgis, the Black Hills and the Rocky Mountains. He never met a stranger.
Don loved nature - gardening, feeding the birds and critters. Warm weather would find him out in his swing, keeping an eye on the neighborhood and waving at people as they drove by. He was one of a kind.
June 9, 2019, the family will host a Celebration of Life in his honor at Edgewood Park.
Memorial gifts will be given to the Animal Rescue League, Edgewood Park Cabin fund and the Madrid Museum.
Survivors include his wife of almost 65 years, Dualla; his children: Robert of South Dakota, Kimberly (Gale) of South Dakota, and Timothy (Doni) of Gowrie, Iowa; eight grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Betty Leonard of Ankeny and a brother, Richard Carlson of Slater. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019