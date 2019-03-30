|
|
Donald Dierenfeld
Urbandale - Donald Duane Dierenfeld, 76, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, he went peacefully with his wife by his side in Urbandale, IA. Services will be held 10:30 am Monday, April 1, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church in Des Moines, IA. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Sac City, Iowa.
Don was born July 30, 1942, in Sac City, IA, to William and Helen (Olsen) Dierenfeld. He married Doris (Crabb) Dierenfeld on September 14, 1963, in Sac City, IA.
Don joined the Iowa Air National Guard in 1963 and remained reserved duty for 21 years. Upon his retirement, Don had achieved rank of Master Sergeant. He also worked as a Partsman for Chevrolet Dealerships for 45 years.
Don was a family man who would do anything for his loved ones and his country. He was truly a man of his word. He enjoyed collecting coins and searching for antiques. He, his wife, and sister in law, Mary, liked to travel to Arizona to visit family. Don also loved listening to country music and playing cards with his family. In his downtime, he could be found cheering on his favorite NASCAR drivers.
Donald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris Dierenfeld; daughters, Debbie (Jay) Dierenfeld Burroughs of West Des Moines, IA, Angie Dierenfeld of Urbandale, IA; brother, Frank (Helen) Dierenfeld of Deep River, IA; sister, Ruth (Jim) Brell of Sac City, IA; grandchildren, Grace Dierenfeld, Addison Dierenfeld; as well as many friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glenn and William Jr.; and his sister, Elaine Hubler.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Contributions may be made to the family for a future memorial. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 30, 2019