Donald E. Hockinson
Ankeny - Donald E. Hockinson, 91, passed away December 13, 2019, at Mill Pond Senior Living in Ankeny, Iowa. He was born to Grace M. (Freeman) and Henry Melvin Hockinson in their home in Algona, Iowa. He worked for FEMIC (Farmers Elevator Mutual Insurance Company) for many years.
A memorial service will take place 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (517 SW Des Moines St.).
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ivy; son, Richard (Rhonda); grandchildren, Ryan (Erin), Grant (Sarah), and Troy; and several great grandchildren.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019