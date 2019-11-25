|
|
Donald E. Parkins
Spring Hill - Donald E. Parkins, 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. Don was born on February 26, 1927 in Madison County, Iowa to Charles and Charlotte (Schreckengost) Parkins. Don was a WWII Army veteran. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Ellen (Thompson) Parkins; sons Tim Parkins and Randy Parkins (Sherry); daughters Linda Risdell and Cynthia Parkins; 5 grandsons and 6 great-granddaughters, 3 great-great grandchildren and his sister Leona Bovett of Mississippi. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday November 27 at Calvary Baptist Church in Indianola, Iowa from 7-7:30pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019