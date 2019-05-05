|
Donald E. Wait
Des Moines - Donald E. Wait of Des Moines, Iowa died April 4th, 2019. He was born July 12, 1928.
He is survived by two sisters, Mary and Denise, and one brother, William. He is also survived by his stepson Richard Robertson and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Donald is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy and daughter, Debra.
Per Donald's wishes he has been cremated and there will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., on May 18 at Highland Memorial Gardens in Des Moines, Iowa. Send any memorials to .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019