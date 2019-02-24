Services
Des Moines Cremation
6800 Lake Drive Suite 200
West Des Moines, IA 50266
515-331-6538
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Community United Presbyterian Church
Hartford, IA
Donald Edward Hall


Donald Edward Hall Obituary
Donald Edward Hall

Carlisle - Donald Edward Hall 91, of Carlisle, passed away Thursday February 21, 2019.

Don was born July 27, 1927 in Osceola, IA to John Arthur and Pauline (McCartney) Hall. He graduated from Osceola in 1945, worked for Williams Pipeline for 43 years as well as being a self-employed electrician. Don was also a volunteer fireman for more than 25 years for the city of Carlisle as well as being involved with the Little League organization for many years. Don enjoyed spending his winters in Florida fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Those mourning his death are his wife Donna, Daughter Patricia Eittreim, Son Michael (Wanda), Grandchildren Troy Eittreim, Todd Eittreim, and Becca (Chad) Froh and Great Grandchildren Evelyn and Carman Wise. Also, Donna's children Lisa (Larry Smith) Christie and David Gutierrez and Granddaughters Ashlyn and Taryn Gutierrez.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Paulie.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Community United Presbyterian Church in Hartford, at 10:30 a.m. with fellowship and lunch following at the church. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hartford or Carlisle Fire Department or to the church of your choice
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019
