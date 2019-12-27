|
Donald Edwin Boyvey
Des Moines - Don E. Boyvey, 94, Des Moines, Iowa, died at the V.A. Hospital Hospice in Des Moines, on December 25, 2019. Donald E. Boyvey was born September 27, 1925 in Correctionville, Iowa, to Carl & Doris Boyvey. He attended grade school, junior high, and high school in Des Moines, graduating from Roosevelt in 1943.
After serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, he attended and graduated with bachelors and masters degrees from Drake University. While at Drake, he met and married Ruth Howard in 1948 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. They were married 68 years.
Don's focus in life was his family. They were a close family unit always enjoying a house full of love and laughter. After retirement he and Ruth had many travel adventures, seeing the pyramids and kangaroos among other places and things.
Don's working career included Frye Manufacturing Company as purchasing and personnel manager, and later as procedures and forms manager for Massey-Ferguson, Inc. While working full time he also taught mathematics for 30 years at Drake in evening classes as well as DMACC and Grandview University.
Among his many interests were: Golf, fishing, Ham Radio, call sign AK0BG as an extra class certified volunteer examiner, skeet shooting winning the State All Bore Championship in 1964 and 1978. He was a member of American Legion Post #4018, and a charter member of the New Pioneer Gun Club. Don's most enjoyed hobby was hunting pheasants with his Brittany Spaniels.
Survivors include daughters, Carolyn (Boyd) Runyan, Janette Burrows, and Susan (Robert) Prunty, nephew, Gordon (Mary) Boyvey, and brother in law, Joseph Howard.Wife, Ruth, daughter, Donna Ames, brother Gordon, and his parents preceded him in death.
Graveside services will be 1:00pm, Monday, December 30, 2019, original Veterans section of Glendale Cemetery, 4909 University Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50311.
A special thank you to the V.A. hospice staff, Dr. Collins and Dr. Jenkins for their exceptional kindness and care. Also, thank you to his Wesley Acres family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019