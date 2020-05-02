|
Donald Eugene Archer, Jr.
Johnston -
Donald Eugene Archer, Jr., 63, passed away on April 30, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Visitation will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA with private burial at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. We kindly ask you to be mindful of your time greeting the family as we must work within the Covid-19 restrictions
Donnie was born on September 3, 1956 in Des Moines, IA to Jean Hope (Squires) and Donald E. Archer, Sr. He attended Southeast Polk High School and joined the U.S. Army, serving in the infantry division. Following the service to his country, Donnie worked in various capacities until joining Chicago Bridge & Iron as a steelworker. He retired after 30+ years of service. Donnie married Rhonda Joyce Slaybaugh on May 3, 2014 at the Des Moines Botanical Center. Donnie enjoyed fishing, bowling, and playing board games - especially Cribbage. He was an avid Hawkeyes and Packers fan.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Rhonda Archer; his brothers, Terry, Patrick and Brian Archer; and his sister, Kelly Mohr. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; and half-brother, Richard Squires.
Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 2 to May 3, 2020