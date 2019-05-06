|
|
Donald Forsman
Adel - Donald L. Forsman, 82 of Adel, passed away at Spurgeon Manor on May 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 PM at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel. Family will be present and greeting friends from 4:00-7:00 PM. A prayer service will begin at 7:00 PM. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Adel United Methodist Church. A burial will take place following the funeral service at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel.
Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy; son Scott (Hollie) Forsman of Ellsworth, WI; Joni (Kenny) Williams of Nevada, IA; 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Adel United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at caldwellparrish.com. Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel, IA
Published in Des Moines Register on May 6, 2019