Services
Overton Family Funeral Home - Traer
714 First Street
Traer, IA 50675
(319) 478-2775
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overton Family Funeral Home - Traer
714 First Street
Traer, IA 50675
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Traer United Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wolfgram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Frank "Don" Wolfgram

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Frank "Don" Wolfgram Obituary
Donald "Don" Frank Wolfgram

Donald "Don" Frank Wolfgram was born on February 27, 1926, in Crandon, South Dakota, the son of Frank and Minnie (Koester) Wolfgram. Don graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1943. He then served his country in the United States Navy during WWII from 1943 to 1946. On June 21, 1953, Don was united in marriage to Donna Crawford. He farmed with his dad following his time in the Navy and then worked for a fertilizer and seed company, Traer Cabinet and Construction, and then the Traer Post Office for 26 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Traer United Presbyterian Church, where he was an active trustee, and would help with any project he could. He was also a member of the Traer American Legion for 72 years and was a past commander. Don also helped with the North Tama Housing Project, was an assistant Boy Scout leader, helped start the Traer Memorial Building and sponsored a baseball scholarship. He loved to skeet shoot, trap shoot, go to baseball games, and Winter in Ahwatukee, Arizona. Don died at the age of 93 following a battle with cancer on December 28, 2019, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruth (Marvin) Dinsdale and Frances (Bud) Dinsdale; and a brother, Milton Wolfgram. Don is survived by his wife, Donna of Traer; two sons, Martin Wolfgram of Cedar Rapids and Mark Wolfgram of Des Moines; a sister-in-law, Shirley Wolfgram; and many nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer. The funeral will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the Traer United Presbyterian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -