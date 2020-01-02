|
Donald "Don" Frank Wolfgram
Donald "Don" Frank Wolfgram was born on February 27, 1926, in Crandon, South Dakota, the son of Frank and Minnie (Koester) Wolfgram. Don graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1943. He then served his country in the United States Navy during WWII from 1943 to 1946. On June 21, 1953, Don was united in marriage to Donna Crawford. He farmed with his dad following his time in the Navy and then worked for a fertilizer and seed company, Traer Cabinet and Construction, and then the Traer Post Office for 26 years until his retirement. He was a member of the Traer United Presbyterian Church, where he was an active trustee, and would help with any project he could. He was also a member of the Traer American Legion for 72 years and was a past commander. Don also helped with the North Tama Housing Project, was an assistant Boy Scout leader, helped start the Traer Memorial Building and sponsored a baseball scholarship. He loved to skeet shoot, trap shoot, go to baseball games, and Winter in Ahwatukee, Arizona. Don died at the age of 93 following a battle with cancer on December 28, 2019, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruth (Marvin) Dinsdale and Frances (Bud) Dinsdale; and a brother, Milton Wolfgram. Don is survived by his wife, Donna of Traer; two sons, Martin Wolfgram of Cedar Rapids and Mark Wolfgram of Des Moines; a sister-in-law, Shirley Wolfgram; and many nieces and nephews. The visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer. The funeral will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:30 AM at the Traer United Presbyterian Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020