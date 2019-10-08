|
|
Donald G. Phillips
Sandyville - Services for Donald G. Phillips, 80, who passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Sandyville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family in his name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 8, 2019