Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
1939 - 2019
Donald G. Phillips Obituary
Donald G. Phillips

Sandyville - Services for Donald G. Phillips, 80, who passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Sandyville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family in his name. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 8, 2019
Remember
