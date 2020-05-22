|
Donald Gene Starcevich
West Des Moines - Donald G. Starcevich, 83, passed away May 17, 2020 after contracting COVID-19. A memorial at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway and celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.
Don was born January 1, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa to Rudy and Doris Starcevich. He grew up in Des Moines and was a born salesman. Don graduated from East High in 1955. Following high school, Don became a member of the Iowa Air National Guard and worked in sales and home improvements.
He married Delores (Dee) Davis in 1955 and they had three children, Mike, Pam and Donald (Pug). Delores passed in 1996. Don later met Linda (Buffy) Heatherton and they recently celebrated 23 years together.
Don was an avid boater and for a time lived in Davenport on the Mississippi, taking the boat out as often as possible. He was an avid sports fan, supporting the Kansas City Chiefs, the KC Royals, Iowa State and Iowa football. He also enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball, basketball, track and football. Don was a member of Des Moines Elks Lodge 98 and enjoyed the charity golf outing every year, working hard to secure sponsors and raise funds. Over the years he lived in Pleasant Hill, Kansas City, and West Des Moines. This wonderful father, partner, brother, uncle, and Papa Don, was loved by everyone that knew him. Don didn't know a stranger.
He will be greatly missed by his fiancé, Buffy Heatherton; his sister, Darla (Larry) Dybvad; his children, Michael Starcevich, Pam (Ron) Wiley and Pug (Deb) Starcevich; grandchildren, Shawn (Erica) Starcevich, Megan (Charles) Milas, Kyle (Tori) Starcevich, Luke (Tori Giudici) Starcevich, Shane Starcevich; great-grandchildren, Aiyden, Ellison, Riley and Ellie; nephew, Scott (Hava) Dybvad; and niece, Kim (Chuck) Toms. Don was preceded in death by his parents and his former wife, Delores.
Memorials may be directed to the Iowa Kidney Foundation, the Iowa or the Elks Lodge 98. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 24, 2020