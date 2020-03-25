|
|
Donald Glen Bodenstedt
4/24/1932 - 3/20/2020
Don Bodenstedt was born in Carroll, Neb. to George & Edna (Sorenson) Bodenstedt. The household was rounded out by his brother, Bob and sister, Bette, as well as "Grandpa Gus" who came from Germany to homestead in 1883. Don always felt privileged to have been taught in his country school for all 8 years by one excellent & beloved teacher.
During his boyhood he stood looking at planes from the Sioux City Airbase and said, "I'm gonna fly one of those someday, Dad". His father pondered this and arranged for his "paper route", sitting behind a local pilot, sending a rolled-up Sunday paper through a chute into each farmyard.
On graduating from Carroll H.S. in 1951 Don enrolled in what was the Army Air Corps and already having learned to fly, ended up flying in the Korean War. Serving there, he was MIA for a time, having been shot down - and walked back to the safety of So. Korea, depending upon No. Korean civilians for a place to sleep and fish-heads & rice to sustain him.
When the war ended, Don was offered a place at what was to become the AF Academy in Colorado Springs. In 1953, no-one knew about PTSD. Don knew only that with his war experiences, he was not up for it. He resigned this opportunity, and kicked around for a bit from Tulsa to Duluth, to Des Moines where he finally pulled himself together and joined the AirGuard, full-time in 1958. In 1961, he came to Sioux City, serving in the AirGuard until 1967.
In 1969 he married Jean Kieft, in Sioux City, and by 1973 they were back in Des Moines, where with partners, Farmers' Grain & Livestock Hedging Corp. was founded, & before long evolved into FGL Commodities - a much needed tool for bringing the expertise of the speculator to the farmer, which was in such great demand that it was soon in over 40 states. Sadly, it did not survive the farm crisis of the 1980's.
Don was a gentleman, and a gentle man. Though the cruel foe vascular dementia played havoc with his mind and body in his last months, we are grateful he is now at peace.
Preceding him in death besides his parents, brother Bob & sister Bette was son Bryan Gustave of SIDS. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Anne (Dale) Vorce, sons David (Emily), Aaron (Tanya) Bodenstedt and niece Paulette(Greg) Anderson - like another of his own. Without designation among "grands", Don & Jean have been blessed with Caitlin, Colton, Nathan, Curtis, Hannah, Cora, Harper, Beck, Kailey, Keegan, Sadie, Marshall, Amber and Trevor.
He has been cremated, and services will be at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020