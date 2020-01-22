Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Donald Guisinger

Donald Guisinger Obituary
Donald Guisinger

Des Moines - Donald 'Don' Guisinger, 62, passed away on January 16, 2020, at his home in Des Moines.

Don is survived by his mother, Clara Ann; his children, David and Danielle; his siblings, Michael (Maggie), Patricia, Mary (Stan) and Richard (LaTaunya); his granddaughter, Chloe, and many nieces and nephews. In death, he rejoins his father, Ralph and brother, Jimmy.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial funeral service celebrating Don's life will be conducted at the Merle Hay Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25th, with visitation at 2 p.m. and services at 3 p.m.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
