Donald Guisinger
Des Moines - Donald 'Don' Guisinger, 62, passed away on January 16, 2020, at his home in Des Moines.
Don is survived by his mother, Clara Ann; his children, David and Danielle; his siblings, Michael (Maggie), Patricia, Mary (Stan) and Richard (LaTaunya); his granddaughter, Chloe, and many nieces and nephews. In death, he rejoins his father, Ralph and brother, Jimmy.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial funeral service celebrating Don's life will be conducted at the Merle Hay Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25th, with visitation at 2 p.m. and services at 3 p.m.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020