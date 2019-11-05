|
Donald Halsey
Urbandale - Donald Dean Halsey, 80, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019.
Donald was born in Newton, Iowa, on May 25, 1939, to Donald Sr. and Evelyn Halsey.
Don attended schools in Spencer, Newton and Fort Dodge, where his parents owned cafes and some of the first Maid-Rites.
He married his loving wife of 42 years, Marilyn, in 1960, this union was blessed with two daughters.
Donald served in the US Army for three years and was honorably discharged. He then attended college at AIB, University of Oklahoma, and graduated from the School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
During his career he worked at Plaza State Bank, Bankers Trust, and West Des Moines State Bank as a Loan Officer. He finished his banking career as an independent consultant of his company, Banking Alternatives.
Don was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandpa. His family was his proudest accomplishment. He enjoyed taking his family on vacations and on "Clark Griswold Adventures". Don adored his pets and spoiling them with Buddig beef sandwiches.
He was an avid sports fan, both playing and watching sports throughout his life, especially tennis and golf. He followed college athletics, and was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Drake Bulldogs. He was his grandchildren's number one sports fan.
Donald was passionate about living life and welcomed any challenge.
Left to cherish Don's memory are his daughters, Kaye Halsey, Heidi (Bradley) Schnock; grandchildren, Krystal (Hector Hernandez) Halsey, Ezra Skoog, Brock Skoog, Jade Halsey, Ruby Halsey, Ella Schnock; great grandchildren, Keon, Khalique, Kayeonna, Kalani; brother, Robert (Ula) Halsey; as well as his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; parents; sisters, Shirley and Lillian; nephew, John; and all his beloved pets over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a family adventure or taking your family out to the ballpark. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019