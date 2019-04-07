Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Des Moines Art Center
4700 Grand Avenue
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Henry Gage


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald Henry Gage Obituary
Donald Henry Gage

Des Moines - 4/20/1935 - 12/24/2018

The family of Donald H. Gage invites you to join in celebrating a life well lived.

The informal gathering will take place on April 20, 2019 (Saturday) between 5:00 and 7:00 PM, at the Des Moines Art Center (4700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312).

Don crossed the paths, and touched the hearts, of many during his life. Please bring a fond memory of him to share with others as we celebrate our loved one on his 84th birthday.

The full obituary can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/donald-gage-8098776
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.