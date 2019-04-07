|
|
Donald Henry Gage
Des Moines - 4/20/1935 - 12/24/2018
The family of Donald H. Gage invites you to join in celebrating a life well lived.
The informal gathering will take place on April 20, 2019 (Saturday) between 5:00 and 7:00 PM, at the Des Moines Art Center (4700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312).
Don crossed the paths, and touched the hearts, of many during his life. Please bring a fond memory of him to share with others as we celebrate our loved one on his 84th birthday.
The full obituary can be found at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/donald-gage-8098776
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019