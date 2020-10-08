Donald "Donnie" Hunerdosse
Milo - Private family services for Donald "Donnie" Hunerdosse, 68, who passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020. You may join family on our livestream located on Donnie's obituary page of Overton Funeral Home's website starting at 10:30 a.m. Public burial services will follow in the Liberty Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 12 at Overton Funeral Home, where the family will be present from 4 to 7 p.m. The family requests those in attendance wear a mask and to social distance. Memorials may be given in Donald's name to the Warren County Angus Association for a scholarship to be given out during the Angus Show at the Warren County Fair. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.